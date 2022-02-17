Zimdancehall’s Finest For Masvingo Family Show

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

TOP Zim-Dancehall entertainers are set to mesmerize music lovers at Caravan Park at a Family Show Saturday.

Highly rated performers Bazooker, Jah Master and popular emcee Etharton B will take turns to entertain fans at the joint which is slowly gaining traction in the city.

One of the event organizers, Wallace Shenje aka Boss Wallace told NewZimbabwe.com that all artists who are billed to perform have confirmed and preparations are well on course.

“Yes, all artists confirmed that they are coming and everything is going on according to plan. As for the rains, we have tents in place so we call upon everyone who wants to have a family outing to come and have a moment of a lifetime,” Shenje said.

One of the artists billed to perform Bazooker real name Collet Wahita said he will not disappoint and promised to live up to expectations.

“I want to show my fans that 2022 is not an ordinary year. On Saturday, I will also be sampling some new tunes so they should expect nothing but the best. Hazvipere mushe!” Bazooker said.

A surprise Sungura artist will also perform at the show while AAG member Tasunungurwa Marisa will be guest of honor at the event.

David Mubaiwa popularly known as Sabhuku Vharazipi, Hevoi FM radio presenters DJ Khauleza and Miss Candice are also billed to perform.

The entertainment sector was heavily affected by a series of lockdowns which barred live shows in the country but the recent relaxation of Covid-19 regulations has brought life again on the local scene.

Local fans were left thirsty as artists flocked to neighboring countries especially South Africa to perform since the Covid-19 regulations were a bit friendly.