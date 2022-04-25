Zimdollar crisis: CZI hits back at Mangundya

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has hit back at Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya’s suggestion that their position on the crumbling local currency was misinformed.

It warned that the economy faces a total collapse if government insists on foisting the rapidly weakening local currency on the market when it is obvious that it is no longer viable.

Mangudya came out guns blazing Saturday, strongly criticising the lobby group and said instead of removing the Zimdollar, government was actually in the process of dedollarising.

But CZI escalated the situation Sunday, warning the Zimdollar was on the “brink of rejection in the face of exchange instability and increasing inflation”.

In its position paper on the sensitive issue leaked to the media on Friday, CZI called on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to suspend the foreign currency auction system after the Zimdollar fell to $350 against the greenback whose official interbank rate stands at $155.

The suggestion left Mangudya seething with anger. He issued a strongly worded statement that the auction system would remain because suspending it would cause shortages of goods on the market and abet inflation.

But an unperturbed CZI president Kurai Matsheza Sunday said there was need for a compromise.

“I think the route of discussion and engagement should be open and we all are really positive that these engagements will take us forward. I don’t think authorities will not listen to us. They may have a position, but I am sure that position can be debated and common ground can be found,” he said.