Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

UK: More than 7,000 music lovers turned up for this year’s ZimFest Live concert at the Hertfordshire show-grounds in St Albans last weekend.

The line-up of artists over the two day festival included South Africa-based Beritka Khumalo who was the opening act on Saturday along with the likes of Freeman HKD, Feli Nandi, Baba Harare, Tocky Vibes and others.

Below are pictures of some of the artists in action;