ZimLive Editor, Mathuthu charged with insulting Mnangagwa

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

VETERAN journalist, Mduduzi Mathuthu has been charged with undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly tweeeting that Mnangagwa announced the bank lending suspension while drunk.

Mathuthu, the editor of an online publication ZimLive was charged after presenting himself to the police Monday morning.

He was summoned last week.

The state alleges he tweeted that, “I understand Mnangagwa was in Glen Lorne drinking when he was called to read this, and Mthuli Ncube and John Mangudya only learnt of the bank lending suspension when they were shown the speech, ” thereby undermining the authority of the President.

Mathuthu denies the charge.

The journalist was not informed when he will be expected in court.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com his lawyer Nqobani Sithole said: “He was just formally charged and released. We are not aware of when he is expected in court.

“We initially thought they have an exclusive case but surprisingly it’s just one of “those” cases anyway we will cross the bridge when we get there”.