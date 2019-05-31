Zimpapers sue former employee over damage to vehicle

By Mary Taruvinga

Government owned media house, Zimbabwe Papers (1980) Limited, has approached the High Court seeking an order to force its former ZTV presenter, Piwai Dzuda, to pay over $11 000 in damages caused to the company’s Isuzu KB250 vehicle.

Zimpapers claim Dzuda concealed the accident but reported that he had been involved in a hit and run accident while attending national hero Oliver Mtukudzi’s burial only after he had been confronted.

It is alleged that Dzuda was dismissed from employment on February 25, 2019 and was advised to return the allocated vehicle since it was his employer’s property.

When he finally did so on March 5, 2019, it was discovered that the car had been involved in an accident.

“The defendant (Dzuda) at all material times admitted that he was involved in a hit and run accident while attending the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s burial on February 27, 2019,” read Zimpapers’ declaration.

“The defendant did not report the accident to the police within 24 hours which would have allowed the plaintiff (Zimpapers) to lodge a claim with its insurance broker,” it further alleged.

“The defendant had an obligation at law to report the accident to the police, but instead he neglected the same resulting in insurers rejecting the claim and plaintiff being made to pay for the cost of repair.”

Zimpapers further said in order to effect the repairs it sought and received panel beating quotations from three vehicle dealers and it selected the lowest quotation which was from Jock Smith Spray Paints.

They said the company charged them $11 080.

“Despite demand made, defendant failed, refused or neglected to pay the amount or to repair the damaged vehicle,” said Zimpapers.

Dzuda is yet to enter appearance to defend.