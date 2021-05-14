Zimplats Sues Ex-Workers For Clinging To Company Homes

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

SEVEN former Zimplats employees have been taken to court by the platinum miner for refusing to vacate company accommodation beyond the subsistence of their employment.

The seven, Farai Mandimika, Maxwell Verenga, Triuona Makina, Bernard Mushonga, Rodwell Bhunu, Duplicate Ndoda and Liberty Dakarai, are still occupying the premises at Turf Village, long after they lost their jobs.

Takawira Maswiswi, who deposed an affidavit on behalf of Zimplats, said the homes were allocated to the ex-workers on a rent to buy agreement as part of their benefits.

Reasons for contract termination include ill health and misconduct.

Maswiswi claims that despite a 30 days’ notice to vacate, the ex-workers have neglected to leave.

“In terms of clause 17.2 where an employee is dismissed from employment, the employer shall be entitled to immediately and without further notice, terminate the rent to buy agreement and obtain vacant possession of the property,” Maswiswi said in his founding affidavit.

He added, “The agreement was accordingly terminated, and the respondents were given 30 days to vacate the property.

“Despite the period within which to vacate the property lapsed, having no rights to occupy the property, the respondents have refused and or neglected to vacate Zimplats property.”

He said former workers were in occupation of Zimplats property without company authorisation and have no legal right to do so.

The seven are yet to respond to the summons.

The matter is pending a full hearing at the High Court.