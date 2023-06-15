Zimplats upscales platinum beneficiation, value-addition, commissions US$130m plant 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZIMBABWE Platinum Mines (Private) Limited (Zimplats), a member of mining conglomerate Implats Group, has made significant strides in mineral beneficiation and value-addition by commissioning its third concentrator plant, which is part of an US$1,8 billion expansion drive.

Construction of the third concentrator plant cost US$133 million with a nameplate capacity of 0,9 metric tonnes per annum.

The concentrator or processing plant, which the company has successfully installed, processes platinum ore and separates most valuable minerals or metals while discarding barren portions of the ore as tailings.

Speaking at the official opening of the facility at Mhondoro Ngezi, Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, represented by Mines Minister Winston Chitando, hailed Zimplats for embarking on an auspicious journey to transform mining in the country.

“What we have today is commissioning of a concentrator plant built by Zimplats which is part of the US$1,8 billion investment programme.

“This plant represents a significant milestone in the value-addition of mineral resources to promote a sustainable mining industry,” he said.

“As we all know, value-addition and beneficiation are very key to our economic development, they create jobs, increase exports and generate revenue for the government.

“Therefore, it is our duty as a nation to promote and support industries that add value to our natural resources.”

Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to Zimplats which intends to construct a base metal refinery.

“This is another giant step forward in mineral beneficiation and value-addition as we move towards full beneficiation of platinum in the country,” he said.

“As we move forward let’s continue to prioritise beneficiation and value-addition in our mining industry. We must also invest in new technologies, research and development to ensure we remain competitive.”

Implats board chair, Thandi Orleyn reiterated her firm’s quest to empower and impact communities through Zimplats operations.

“What has brought us here is our commitment to create a better future for our stakeholders through metals that we produce.

“It is also a culmination of a long journey which started over 20 years ago when lmplats decided to invest in Zimbabwe and resuscitate the mothballed BHP operations,” said Orleyn.

Zimplats’ expansion programme approved and adopted in 2021 comprises nine projects in Ngezi, including the concentrator, and will be implemented over a 10-year period.

The plant will process platinum group metals ore including platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium through crushing, milling, floatation and filtration.

The group metals have similar physical and chemical properties and occur together in nature.

Among other projects lined up, Zimplats targets to install a 110 megawatt solar power plant with sufficient capacity to satisfy the company’s and related mining and mineral beneficiation facilities.

Also, a sulphuric acid plant the firm intends to put up will produce over 100 kilo tonnes per annum used in manufacture of fertilizer in the country, thereby reducing acid imports.

The phased expansion project is expected to absorb more than 2 000 new employees.

Meanwhile, traditional leaders received 5% Community Share Ownership Certificates from Zimplats to empower their communities.

The government initiative is aimed at spearheading development and empowering rural communities by giving them a stake in all businesses that exploit natural resources in their areas.