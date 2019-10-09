Zimpost workers down tools

By Idah Mhetu

WORKER at State owned ZimPost Wednesday downed tools and picketed at the Main Post Office in the capital demanding salaries. The workers have threatened to continue with the strike until their grievances are met.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com during the demonstrations Communication and Allied Service Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general David Mhambare said ZimPost has been paying only half salaries to its workers since 2014.

“Since 2014 we have been getting half salaries and they were even struggling to give us the half salaries.

“Already they have not yet paid us our August half salary, which is only half of $200. How do we even fend for our families with only $200 to $300 per month,” said Mhambare.

The workers said they will only return to work if management offers them a pay rise with full benefits.

“We are not on strike but we want our management to at least allow us to fend for our families. We have families to feed so they need to listen to our grievances,” added Mhambare.

Another worker shouted from behind the crowd: “We want $3800 with a cushioning allowance separately. We also want a subsidy of $40 per day for basic needs. If not these they should just give us $4800 that is what we want for now for us to survive.”

Mhambare added that they have approached the national employment council with little success.

“We have since approached the national employment council requesting a salary increment and cost of living adjustments. They refused to listen to our grievances and they told us that they are not mandated to discuss workers issues.

“By what surprises us they have been spoiling themselves with our contributions,” he said.