Zimpraise offers free entry at 15th anniversary mega show

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

GOSPEL music lovers have been offered a lifeline of gracing a potential blockbuster concert after Zimbabwe’s biggest choral group, Zimpraise, scrapped tickets for their 15th anniversary celebrations slated for Glamis Arena Saturday.

Zimpraise will reach a milestone when they clock 15 years on the gospel music scene.

The Saturday anniversary show will be graced by decorated South African gospel outfit, Joyous Celebration, top local musicians, Minister Michael Mahendere and Mathias Mhere, among others.

Artists based in the diaspora such as Eleane Makombe have begun trickling into the country for the mega gospel concert.

In a statement, Zimpraise said it has scrapped the initial US$10 price tag with people who had already purchased early birds tickets being elevated to the VIP section.

“In line with the vision of our partners that have joined us to make the Zimpraise and Joyous Celebration event a success, the Zimpraise event will now be open and FREE for all general entry. This means the sales of all general tickets will now be stopped immediately.

“If you have a general ticket ($10) you will now be upgraded to the VIP area which is the left front of the stage with a view up close to the stage.

“The area is reserved and also has its own catering services provided and a reserved bathroom for VIPs only and pre-purchased tickets,” reads the statement.

The ensemble boasts of an array of discography that dates back to 2007, with hits such as Sungano, Ndiri Mweya and Mwenje, among others.

The group has elevated to stardom local gems, such as Ellard Cherayi, Sharon Manyonganise and Mable Madondo.