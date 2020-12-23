ZIMRA Boss Faith Mazani Quits

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter/Agencies

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner General Faith Mazani has stepped down as the tax collector’s boss.

Her departure was announced early this week by Zimra board vice chairperson Josephine Matambo.

“We wish to advise all staff members that the Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani will be leaving the Authority with effect from January 31, 2021,” Matambo is quoted as having said.

“The Zimra board of directors congratulates Ms Faith Mazani for her pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund with effect from February 1, 2021.

“We would want to thank and appreciate Ms Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of Zimra’s strategy which supported key pillars of the Government’s National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).”

Mazani, according to media, has been linked to a move back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) starting February next year.