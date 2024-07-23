ZIMRA confiscates copper worth ZW$1 billion from South African company

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

A South African registered company, Nashfreight and Transport Services CC (Nashfreight) is counting losses after its three trucks loaded with copper worth close to ZW$1 billion were confiscated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority after failing to comply with the rules.

Nashfreight had approached the High Court seeking to have its three trucks released into its custody, loaded with the copper cathodes.

Justice Philda Muzofa, sitting at the Chinhoyi High Court, dismissed the request by the company ruling that it had failed to prove its case.

Nashfreight had cited the ZIMRA commissioner of customs and the officer in charge, CID Border Control Flora and Fauna as the first and second respondents respectively.

The background set out by ZIMRA and largely unconverted is that between 12 June 2023 to 20 June 2023 Nashfreight through its agent Bollore Logistics registered three transit bills of entry for consignments of 29.837 tonnes of copper cathodes with duty amounting to ZWL 253 761 889.79, 32.841 tonnes of copper cathodes with duty due ZWL 362 623 223.37 and 30.231 tonnes of copper cathodes with duty worth ZWL 251 950 602.47.

The metals were loaded in three separate trucks.

From June, Nashfreight being the transporter parked trucks loaded with copper at the Chirundu Customs area for a period over three months without Zimra’s knowledge and approval.

On the 1st of October 2023, the company then reported a theft of its three trucks and cargo at Chirundu Police Station and the matter is still pending at Karoi Magistrates Court.

On the same day, the three mechanical horses were recovered parked in Zambia near the border.

They were brought to the Zimbabwean side.

“Investigations established that the three horses had illegally entered Zimbabwe without validation, and offloaded the copper and the trailers.

“There was evidence that the trucks passed through the vehicle inspection weighbridge around midnight on 30 September.

“Later when they returned into Zimbabwe, they were not loaded; they proceeded to exit Zimbabwe into Zambia,” the court heard.

ZIMRA, acting on a suspicion that an offence was committed, seized the trucks by issuing a Notice of Seizure.

Nashfreight frantically tried to secure their release by writing letters, but nothing materialised.

The company’s version of events partly confirms how the trucks got to Customs and were eventually seized.

“It however demonstrates the complexity of what transpires within our border system. Briefly, it shows or points to serious shenanigans by ZIMRA’s officers which culminated with the arrest of some of its officers and Nashfreight’s drivers,” the court noted.

After efforts to engage, ZIMRA flopped Nashfreight, then mounted the present application for a mandamus to compel ZIMRA to release the trucks unconditionally.

ZIMRA argued that the company had failed to comply with s6 of the State Liabilities Act.

On the merits, ZIMRA said the trucks were lawfully seized because they were in the customs yard for more than 72 hours contrary to Customs regulations.

ZIMRA also said the trucks were exhibited in a criminal investigation case therefore they cannot be released and that they were used to smuggle goods into Zimbabwe.

The judge ruled in favour of ZIMRA noting that Nashfreight had failed to show that it has a clear right.

“There is evidence which was uncontroverted that the transit goods were not exported or lodged with the Zimra within the prescribed period.

“There was also evidence that the trucks crossed into Zimbabwe illegally.

“On that basis, ZIMRA was entitled to seize the trucks pending a final decision by the Commissioner.

“Accordingly, the application is dismissed with costs,” the judge ruled.