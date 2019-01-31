ZIMRA customs officer in court for facilitating smuggling

Staff Reporter

Mutare: A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) customs officer has been dragged to court in the border town after allegedly conniving with a truck driver to smuggle some bales of fleece fabric through the Forbes Border Post.

Prosecutors accuse Ngoni Sharon Murandu (35) of prejudicing the tax collector of over $100 000 in potential duty revenue.

According to the state, Murandu reportedly connived with a security guard to open a boom gate to allow an Ocean Miles Logistics truck to pass through without proper clearance papers.

Appearing before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Mukonyora Tueday, Murandu denied charges of unlawfully and intentionally omitting to check clearance papers of imported goods.

She was remanded out of custody to February 4 on a $100 bail.

It is the state’s case that Murandu was on duty on September 18 last year, around 18 00hrs.

Her duties were to check all the commercial trucks coming from Mozambique with imported goods on whether they had proper documentation.

While on duty Murandu, attended to a truck horse, registration number AEG-9830 with a trailer number AEU-0510 parked at the border post.

She reportedly failed to check customs clearance papers and connived with the security guard whom she instructed to open the boom gate and let the truck enter into Zimbabwe.

Murandu was apprehended by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Loss control officer who was making a follow up on other issues on the truck when she discovered that the truck was stashed with 86 x236 kg bales of fleece fabric and 20 curtain punchers which had no proper documentation.