Zimra embarks on roadshows to promote tax compliance

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has embarked on massive nationwide outreach programme meant to close information gap existing in the country in terms of taxation.

This was revealed by Zimra Chief Corporate Communications Officer Inzwirashe Muwonwa in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com in the eastern border city this past week.

“We are doing exhibition, roadshows and we want to close the information gap through edutainment.

“We appreciate that a lot of people in the country might not understand taxation issues and Customs procedures so we have said lets visit the communities in the country and impart knowledge,” she said.

During the outreach programme, Muwonwa said, they were playing a facilitative role by registering those who are in need of tax clearance certificates.

“We are registering tax clearance certificates in our e-services system so that all people are tax compliant,” she said.

Muonwa added the overall goal of the outreach programme is to promote voluntary compliance.

“We want a stage where all Zimbabweans consciously and intentionally pay their taxes and Customs duty obligations,” she said.

Muonwa said they have so far visited Masvingo, Mutare and Bulawayo and were set to tour Kariba, Chipinge, Victoria Falls and eight suburbs in Harare.

“This month, we will also cover eight suburbs’ in Harare via mobile roadshows. We are targeting major cities and towns in the country,” she said, adding “the response has been overwhelming”.

The programme by ZIMRA comes as the country continues to surpus revenue targets in terms of taxes paid by citizens.

The Zanu PF leg government has come under fire for basing its revenue inflows largely through different taxes paid by locals.

Government’s 2 percent tax on all electronic transfers done in the local currency has angered citizens who feel their leaders were out to squeeze them dry while failing to invent other revenue generation methods that did not overburden the ordinary man.