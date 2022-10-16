ZIMRA launches voluntary tax compliance initiatives

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) says it has started rolling out several voluntary tax compliance initiatives as part of the organisation‘s support for upcoming businesses.

Speaking at the Tourism Players ‘s breakfast meeting in Bulawayo Friday, ZIMRA Commissioner- General, Regina Chinamasa noted that the tourism sector has vast potential to be among the anchor sectors of the country ‘s economy.

“As ZIMRA, we also create business opportunities for sectors such as yours. Being compliant with all tax obligations open many opportunities for doing business with public entities and even the private sector,”

“As part of supporting upcoming businesses and even those in the tourism sector, we are rolling out a number of initiatives to encourage voluntary compliance,” Chinamasa said.

The commissioner –general said part of the initiative include the setting up of information kiosks where clients can go and get assistance on how they can comply using e- services platforms.

“A pilot project was launched at Karima House and we are in the process of setting up these information kiosks here in Bulawayo and across all our major inland stations. I am aware that the sector is one of the most advanced and digital savvy. As such, I expect all the players in the sector to be fully fiscalised,” said the commissioner general.

Chinamasa also urged tourism players to ensure that their clients comply with all the relevant customs laws in order to avoid inconveniences.

“Another mandate that we are tasked as ZIMRA to do is to facilitate trade and travel. We always feel proud to facilitate the smooth entry and exit of your clients –that is the tourists. We value their visit for we are aware that they are potential brand ambassadors of our services at the port of entry and exit,”

“To this end, we urge you to ensure clients comply with all the relevant customs laws in order to avoid inconveniences,” said Chinamasa.

The ZIMRA official also pledged the authority’s commitment to eradicate the smuggling of drugs at the country’s port of entries.

“We are also tasked to protect the civil society. I want to emphasise that as ZIMRA, we will not allow Zimbabwe to be a transit or final destination of illicit, harmful and illegal drugs or any other substances. We continue to do our best to ensure Zimbabwe remains a safe space for the citizens and tourists as well,” added Chinamasa.

The event was organized by ZMIRA in partnership with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).