Zimra now demands proof of Covid-19 negative tests from visitors

By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has imposed a ban on anyone visiting its premises nationally without producing proof they have tested negative for Covid-19.

This comes after 12 Zimbabwe Beitbridge border officials reportedly tested positive for the pandemic this week.

The revelations caused temporary closure of the border post to facilitate disinfection.

In a notice to clearing agents, transporters and importers, the tax collector said it was concerned with the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“These are areas where certain critical essential functions inevitably still require the presence of both ZIMRA officers and our valued stakeholders. The areas therefore pose a high risk of infection due to continuous and constant interaction.

“To mitigate that, ZIMRA has put in place measures to ensure all ZIMRA officers working in those areas and anywhere else are tested regularly and use appropriate personal protective equipment.

“All premises are also regularly disinfected. These efforts, however, will not be effective unless all other stakeholders play their part and follow suit.

“ZIMRA therefore requests you to advice all your members to provide such testing for those employees that will visit our offices for service as a compliance requirement.

“In addition, all persons admitted into the service must adhere to the recommended and legislated use of personal protective equipment, masks in particular, to limit the person to person exposure,” reads part of the statement.

The tax authority also said “all persons entering a ZIMRA areas specified herein, that is border posts, transits sheds, container depots, bonded warehouses, airports, aerodromes and airstrips, postal sorting offices, state warehouses, administration and cash offices, satellite offices and any other service delivery point, inland or at any border post will be required to have been tested for Covid-19 and to provide such proof as is verifiable, to the effect that such tests have been carried out and the individual is free of the infection”.