ZIMRA officers involved in an accident

By Lisa Nyanhongo

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has confirmed that a staff bus was involved in an accident which resulted in loss of lives and injuries.

The bus was carrying staff members from Beitbridge to Harare.

The accident took place near Corona Shops along Masvingo Road, 90km from Harare, on April 19.

At least six officers are said to have died.

In a statement, ZIMRA said they are working with authorities to assist the staff members affected.

“ZIMRA is working with relevant authorities to assist affected staff members. Details of what transpired are not yet clear at this point as investigations and inquiries are ongoing.

“More details will be availed once we have confirmed with the pertinent authorities.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families of those who have passed on. Our prayers and best wishes are with those still receiving medical attention,” read the statement.