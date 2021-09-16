Zimra Sued US$23k By Former Employee

By Mary Taruvinga

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is being sued US$23, 000 by it’s former employee Donald Duruza for unlawful dismissal and wrongful arrest.

Duruza also cited his former superiors, Betty Chimbera and Gibson Mavundutse as second and third respondents in the summons.

He told the High that Mavundutse made false allegations against him which resulted in him.being prosecuted back in 2018.

Duruza was however cleared of wrongdoing.

At the time of his acquittal, he had already been fired.

It is his allegations that all these encounters traumatised him, stripped him of dignity and made his family suffer.

He said the damage is irreparable and want compensation I the hardships.

The matter is yet to be heard.

In the summons, Dumbura said Chimbera and Mavundutse alleged that he forged medical exam details and caused his employer to lose over US$2 000.