ZIMRA suspends imports through porous Kariba Border Post ‘to ease congestion’

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has issued a moratorium on all imports through the porous Kariba Border Post and has directed all traffic to go past Chirundu.

The directive takes effect Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The tax collecting agency made the announcement through a public notice Monday.

“The Commissioner of Customs & Excise wishes to advise all valued stakeholders, cross border passenger bus operators, importers of vehicles and their clearing agents as well as all cross border travellers through Kariba, that the Authority has suspended, until further notice, the use of Kariba Border Post as a port of entry for cross border passenger buses and vehicles imported from the Far East transiting through Zambia from the port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania,” said ZIMRA.

“These movements will now be required to use Chirundu One Stop Border Post as an alternative. This suspension is with effect from Thursday 20 July 2023 until further notice.

“This decision comes in the wake of high traffic congestion being experienced at Kariba Border Post which has stretched the current infrastructure beyond its capacity to handle cross-border traffic.

“The current high traffic volumes have also adversely affected ongoing government projects towards the refurbishment of the Kariba Dam wall structures and the hydro-power plant, both of which are critical national resources given their strategic economic importance.”

Necessary logistical arrangements have been made to ease confusion wrought by the changes.

“In liaison with our counterparts in the Zambia Revenue Authority, suitable intervention measures have been put in place to manage the adjustments of the port of entry (Zimbabwe) and port of exit (Zambia) on any declarations that had already been received and processed through the automated platforms of each Authority.

“All fresh declarations henceforth should reflect the port of exit and/or port of entry aligned to the changes effected by this notice as the case may be.”