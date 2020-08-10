ZIMRA U-turn on Covid-19 negative test certificates

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has gone back on an earlier position visitors to its premises nationally will now be required to produce confirmation of testing negative for Covid-19 before they could be allowed entry.

The policy was introduced last week after 12 Zimbabwe Beitbridge border officials reportedly tested positive for the pandemic.

But in a latest update, the tax collector announced it no longer required the documents.

“The correct position is that ZIMRA is aware that due to the positioning of our offices, inland and border stations, there is a need to remain vigilant in observing and practising procedures that reduce the high risk of exposure to Covid-19,” ZIMRA said.

The revenue authority said in the interest of safeguarding employees, clients and the public as directed by the guidelines from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health and Childcare, they will be implementing measures to mitigate the likely impact and associated risks to operations and human life.

The current measures at border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to Covid-19 shall include testing contacts of all suspected Covid-19 cases, immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices, inland and border stations that might be at risk.

ZIMRA also said it will re-open disinfected offices with the assistance and guidance of the relevant local medical authorities and limit the number of workers at their stations and offices.

The revenue authority said it will be upscaling the provision of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitisers and increase the provision of services on electronic platforms.

“Where it is inevitable to visit ZIMRA offices, we encourage our clients to observe the strict Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask correctly, washing of hands, sanitising and maintaining social distance,” the tax authority said.