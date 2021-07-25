ZimRights Donates US$1 500 Food Hampers To 9 Masvingo Rights Activists

File Image: The nine Masvingo activists on the day they were arrested in April

File Image: The nine Masvingo activists on the day they were arrested in April

Spread This News











Tonderai Saharo – Masvingo Correspondent

ZimRights Masvingo chapter has pampered nine human rights defenders, with food hampers worth over US$1500 in solidarity to the activists who are on trial for exercising their constitutional rights to demonstrate.

The nine activists are members of Masvingo Residents Forum, a local resident pressure group, which has been at the forefront of demanding accountability and transparency on the use of Masvingo City Council’s financials.

The nine members were arrested on 23 April 2021 while demonstrating at Masvingo Civic Centre.

They were charged with section 37 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform), which bars participating in unlawful gatherings with intent to promote public violence.

The nine MRF members, five women, and four men are the pressure group’s secretary-general Prosper Tiringindi, R Mavhenge, A Mufamba, Clara Mataga, Christine Mukuma, Viola Masuma, Kudzai Chamunorwa, Matter Zigwata and Leeroy Taylor.

ZimRights said the nine were being persecuted for an offence which they did not commit and accused law enforcement agents of abusing their powers.

“The security forces are abusing their powers. Violating the right of citizens to petition local authorities despite the deterioration of services,” Thomas Mbetu, the ZimRights Masvingo chapter chairperson said.

“Water is very important for a healthy life. No one can exercise other rights to work, to life, to education if they do not enjoy their right to water.”

Mbetu said the food hampers to the nine human rights defenders was part of his organisation’s work of providing humanitarian aid and show solidarity to those in need.

“It got to the attention of ZimRights that the Masvingo 9 had been arrested for exercising their democratic right to demonstrate and petition Masvingo City Council for poor service delivery.

“As a human rights organisation, ZimRights offered legal aid and humanitarian assistance to the Masvingo 9 as part of showing solidarity to those in need. Like what the former President of Malawi Bingu wa Mutharika said ‘An Injury to one is an injury to all,” said Mbetu.

The trial of the nine activists is still pending at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Courts.