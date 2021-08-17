Zim’s EU Exports Surge To US$398m

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE’S exports to the European Union (EU) have risen to US$398 million, local trade lobby group, Zimtrade has said.

The trade promotion agency reports that following the signing of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in 2009, export volumes to the EU have been rising significantly.

“Zimbabwe’s exports to the EU have been on an upwards trend, from around US$282 million recorded in 2009 to US$398 million recorded in 2020.The country’s products to the EU continue to enjoy the privileged duty-free, quota-free access. This presents a great opportunity for the Zimbabwean business community,” said Zimtrade.

The EPA targets removal of tariffs and other trade restrictions on qualifying goods between the EU and Zimbabwe.

The tariff offers for Zimbabwean exporters include the gradual opening their markets to EU imports over a 15-year period.

“As such it is important that local exporters keep abreast with trade requirements in the EU for conformity, particularly buyer requirements and statutory obligations.

“The basic approach used in the agreements for determining a qualifying product is that it must be wholly produced locally from local materials, or at least have been substantially transformed locally, based on the respective qualifying criteria that are specified at the product, category, or sector level as applicable,” said Zimtrade.

The trade promotion agency urged locals to appreciate the demands set by three standardisation organisations responsible for establishing general requirements for products and services, the European Committee for Standardisation, European Committee for Electro Technical Standardisation, and European Telecommunications Standards Institute.

“At a national level, standardisation is managed by national standardisation bodies who adopt and publish national standards. Thus, it is important for local companies to work closely with their buyers or partners in the market as they have a better understanding of applicable standards and requirements,” Zimtrade said.

Local exporters also have an option to approach ZimTrade in order to access their market information services and obtain key insights into market requirements in Europe and other markets.