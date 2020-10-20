Zim’s Exports To Grow To US$7b By 2023 – Mnangagwa

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday urged players in the construction industry to take advantage of the booming construction as the National Trade Policy and Export Promotion has put in place plans to grow exports to US$7 billion by 2023.

He was addressing delegates during a tour of Saint Gobain plant in Msasa, Harare.

“Under the National Trade Policy and Export Promotion government has put in place plans to grow exports to $7 billion by year 2023,” the president said.

He has urged Saint Gobain and other players in the construction industry to leverage the industry both locally and regionally.

Mnangagwa also assured companies that by 2024/2025 Zimbabwe will have improved the power supply to 4500 megawatts.

“We have a programme under the second republic where we are having four or five companies now in Hwange in the process of construction of plants to generate energy and power and electricity. By 2024/2025 we should have around 6500 megawatts produced by those companies in Hwange,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe’s current power demand sits at 2000 megawatts.

“Our current demand is around 2000 megawatts so by that time we will have 8000megawatts so the projection around that period our economy will be able to use around 4200 megawatts so we will have a surplus. So I assure you that on the side of energy you will be safe,” he added.