Zim’s Leon Msipa artwork makes it to New York Times Square

27th June 2022
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWEAN teen artist Leon Msipa’s has featured on a digital billboard in the New York Times Square.

Msipa’s artwork was selected from over 1 500 artists who applied for a feature in the NYC NFT Diversity of Art Showcase.

The art was shown in the NYC NFT Event Atrium.

Celebrating his milestone, Msipa @leonsrandoms wrote: “Such a surreal moment having my art displayed on billboards in Times Square, New York. So grateful for this moment!!!

“It’s only up from here”.

