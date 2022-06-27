Zim’s Leon Msipa artwork makes it to New York Times Square

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWEAN teen artist Leon Msipa’s has featured on a digital billboard in the New York Times Square.

Msipa’s artwork was selected from over 1 500 artists who applied for a feature in the NYC NFT Diversity of Art Showcase.

The art was shown in the NYC NFT Event Atrium.

Celebrating his milestone, Msipa @leonsrandoms wrote: “Such a surreal moment having my art displayed on billboards in Times Square, New York. So grateful for this moment!!!

“It’s only up from here”.

