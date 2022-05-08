Zim’s Muskwe reaches championship playoffs with Luton Town

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS striker Zimbabwe Admiral Muskwe has moved closer towards earning promotion to the Premier League after his club Luton Town secured their Championship play-off place with a 1-0 victory over Reading Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Harry Cornick’s goal in first-half stoppage time ensured Luton Town finished sixth in the table and will now face Huddersfield in the play-off semi-finals as their Premier League dream lives on.

Nottingham will face Sheffield in the other play-off semi-final. The two-legged semi-final ties will take place from May 13 to 17.

The winner of the playoff final slated for Wembley Stadium on May 29 will be promoted to the Premier League.

Muskwe, who has not featured regularly for Luton Town this term due to injury problems this season, started the final match of the season.

The 23-year-old Warriors striker was introduced in the 67th minute, replacing the goal scorer Cornick.

It was Muskwe’s 20th league appearance this season. The Zimbabwean started only seven matches this season without scoring while providing one assist.

After managing to force his way back in the Luton squad, Muskwe will be aiming to play an important role for his team during the playoffs.

If Luton Town secures the remaining ticket to the Premier League via the playoffs, Muskwe would become the second Zimbabwean to earn promotion to the English topflight this season after Jordan Zemura of Bournemouth.