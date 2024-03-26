Zim’s new parliament building, mining sector impresses Eswatini

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Eswatini have begun collaboration in the mining and agriculture sectors as the nations aim to strengthen bilateral relations.

Eswatini’s special envoy led by King Mswati III’s son, His Royal Highness Prince Lindani is in Zimbabwe to share notes.

Speaking to journalists after meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House on Monday Lindani said they are impressed with Zimbabwe’s achievement in mining and the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden.

“We are here to deliver a special message and to also share notes on how we can strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

“We discussed several sectors in which we can partner and cooperate including agriculture as we know Zimbabwe is very strong agriculturally. We also talked about mining.

“Zimbabwe is also good and has a lot of minerals and is quite experienced in that. As a country we are also opening mines so his majesty also sent us to come and share notes with our big brother, his Excellency (Mnangagwa) on that programme as well,” he said.

Lindani said their country is considering building a parliament.

To that end, the delegation is expected to tour Mt Hampden parliament.

“We are also looking at setting up a parliament in the kingdom and we are visiting the parliament here as well.

“As you know the Zimbabwean parliament is very new and we are also told it is the most beautiful parliament that has been built here in Africa so we commend you for that,” he said.

Asked when they expect to start the programmes, Prince Lindani said they were already rolling since this is not their first visit to Zimbabwe regarding collaboration.

“We are excited and we look forward to strengthening the relationship. We are starting immediately,” he said.