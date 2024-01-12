ZIMSEC 2023 A-level results released

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) announced Friday it had released 2023 Advanced Level results with a 6.6% pass rate increase recorded compared to the previous year.

The examination board recorded an 88% pass rate in 2022 and a 94.60% increase for 2023 results.

On Friday, ZIMSEC board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the results will be accessible at the official Zimsec portal at 1500 hours today for the next five days.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2023 November Advanced Level examination results.

“With effect from today, 12 January 2024, 1500hrs, Advanced Level Examination Candidates’ results will be accessible to all Candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC Website www.zimsec.co.zw .

“Please note that this portal will be open for 5 days only. Heads of Examination Centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools or centres from our regional offices on Monday, 15 January 2024,” Mwenje said.