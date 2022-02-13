ZIMSEC Fails To Pay Grade Seven Examiners

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

TEACHERS who marked 2021 Grade Seven examinations are still to get their allowances despite promises by the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) to pay them expeditiously.

The examinations were written in December and marking ended January 20.

Examiners who spoke to Newzimbabwe.Com said (ZIMSEC) had promised to pay the teachers as soon as they finished marking the examinations.

Each teacher was supposed to paid ZW$15 per script.

Approximately, each person was supposed to mark about 500 scripts.

“ZIMSEC only paid us our allowances which amounted to ZW$46 000 RTGS. As for the actual marking, we have not been paid anything so far. This money is very little, and we do not know why ZIMSEC is taking so long to pay so little,” one examiner said.

Another one said: “ZIMSEC has apparently breached the payment contract. We were supposed to have been paid upon our completion of marking. We worked under very difficult conditions and some of us sacrificed our lives by accepting to mark the examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

ZIMSEC spokesperson Nicky Dhlamini was not reachable.