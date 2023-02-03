ZIMSEC O’level results released with 28.96% pass rate

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has released the 2022 Ordinary Level examination results with a 2.62 percent pass rate increase from 2021.

ZIMSEC board chair Professor Eddie Mwenje said the pass rate rose from 26.34 in 2021 to 28.96 percent.

278,760 candidates sat for the exams and only 53,169 passed at least five subjects.

Candidates can access the results on the Zimsec online portal from 1500hours Friday and can collect result slips from examination centres starting Monday February 6.