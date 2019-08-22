ZimTrade Outward Trade delegation set for UK Mission

By UK Correspondent

A high-powered delegation from ZimTrade, Zimbabwe’s trade development and promotion organisation, will visit the United Kingdom (UK) on an Outward Trade Mission from the 2-6 September 2019.

The delegation is set to meet a number of businesses, companies and industry players as well as diaspora entities in a bid to strike rapport and make strategic partnerships.

The delegation from Zimbabwe will comprise suppliers of horticultural products, arts and crafts, food and drinks, clothing and textiles, leather products and biometric access control systems and is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom on 31 August 2019.

ZimTrade Chief Executive Officer, Allan Majuru, said that they are expecting a fruitful mission and have an itinerary set in place to make the most of the time abroad.

“We will make full use of our programme to interface with various stakeholders and industry players in the UK in order to achieve the goals of the mission and encourage partnerships and investments within the relevant industries.

“As ZimTrade, our core mission is to develop and promote trade and, on this particular mission, we shall meet various companies and organisations such as buyers of horticultural products, FMCG companies, suppliers of yarn and fabric, departmental stores, art galleries, arts and craft centres, among other relevant interests,” he said.

The programme is being facilitated by ZimTrade in line with the organisation’s mandate to energise Zimbabwe’s export growth through developing and catalysing viable sustainable exports.

Zimbabwe has been executing an economic recovery roadmap to improve the fortunes of the country and in that regard, the ZimTrade delegation has put in place a programme that consists of a trade and investment seminar, business to business (B2B) meetings, networking cocktails and business dinners in London, Coventry and Birmingham where they will also take time to meet with companies dealing in Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as wholesalers, retail and manufacturers.

ZimTrade was founded in 1991 as a joint venture partnership between the private sector and the Government of Zimbabwe, as a vehicle for improve the country’s balance of trade through exports. It has become the hub for national trade development and promotion.