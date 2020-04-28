Zimtrade plans for Zim Post Covid-19 period

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

ZIMTRADE says it was working on an online marketing facility to showcase the country’s potential to the outside world in preparation for the much-anticipated post-Covid19 period.

A cross-section of industry in the country has ground to a halt due to a Covid-19 induced national lockdown imposed by government late last month.

This has also affected trade and export around the globe.

But Zimtrade, Zimbabwe’s national trade development and promotion organisation, has an idea to prepare the country through online marketing.

“Good News! Our team is working on an integrated online platform and mobile app that will allow buyers from across the world to source from Zimbabwe at a click of a button,” said Zimtrade chief executive Allan Majuru in a statement on the organisation’s twitter handle.

He said Covid-19 was making it difficult for some companies to supply products to international markets, adding that regional markets were able to cushion Zimbabwean companies as they remained easier to access.

“The ongoing lockdown affects local businesses especially those that have depended on human and physical interaction,” added the Zimtrade boss.

Majuru also said the facility, although still without a name, targeted housing all the country’s exporters from all provinces under one roof.

Exporters and buyers welcomed the idea as a great and brilliant initiative.

Zimtrade says it has also engaged an Online Travel Agency to market Zimbabwe especially on the tourism front by showcasing accommodation online.

It is also working with some horticulture buyers from Hong Kong, Bahrain and Rwanda who are interested in avocadoes, sugar snap peas, berries, citrus such as mangoes hence calling on interested local exporters to take up the challenge.

For local companies to remain in business, Majuru said, they should adopt the 4th industrial revolution.

Zimtrade is the national trade development and promotion organisation of Zimbabwe.