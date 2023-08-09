ZimTrade targets Namibia, 15 companies to explore market potential

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TRADE promotion agency, ZimTrade says it will mobilise about 15 companies to explore the vast export market potential existing in Namibia.

The trade promotion agency is facilitating an event dubbed the Zimbabwe Outward Mission to Namibia designed to create strong trade linkages between the two nations’ businesses and buyers with the aim of increasing trade between the two countries.

“The Mission, which will be held from 26-28 September will commence with a half-day business forum, which will be followed by business-to-business engagements.

“Company visits and factory tours have also been organised as part of efforts to improve synergies between the private sector in the two countries,” the agency said in a recent update.

The trade mission to Namibia will focus on prospective business leads identified during the market survey conducted by ZimTrade a few years ago.

More than 15 companies will be mobilised from sectors identified during the market survey as having great potential in the Namibia market, such as fast-moving consumer goods, horticulture, leather, clothing, building and construction material, and services.

Companies will be selected according to their ability to supply quality locally manufactured products that can compete in the export market.

“A market survey conducted in November 2019, identified opportunities for Zimbabwean exporters, and with the renewed energy from local industry to increase presence in export markets, participating in this trade mission would be a positive move for companies looking to grow their visibility in the market,” said Zimtrade.

The agency said Namibia is a market that is warming to Zimbabwean products.

Official records show that Zimbabwe’s exports to Namibia were US$26, 28 million during 2022.

Currently, trade between Zimbabwe and Namibia trade is largely covered under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Trade Agreement and the Zimbabwe-Namibia Preferential Trade Agreement, which offer preferential treatment of qualifying products.

Although Zimbabwe and Namibia are both in the same regional block, trade between the two countries has remained relatively low.

“Given this trade deficit, the scheduled Outward Seller Mission presents local exporters with an opportunity to increase exports into Namibia, whose economic activities present options to supply several products and services,” added ZimTrade.