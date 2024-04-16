Zimtrade targets Zambia’s Agritech Expo

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TRADE promotion agency, ZimTrade has tabled plans to connect local companies to the Zambia Agritech Expo set to kick off later this week.

The high-level event in Zambia showcases the latest agricultural technology, products, and services which include precision agriculture technology, irrigation systems, seed and fertilizer innovations, livestock management solutions, and agricultural machinery and equipment among others.

This year’s event is expected to run between the 18th to the 20th of April at the Golden Valley Agricultural Research Trust Research Centre in Chisamba.

Agricultural inputs and implements present lucrative export opportunities for local manufacturers with market data showing that the exports of agricultural inputs and implements grew from US$606 billion in 2019 to US$828 billion in 2022.

“By participating at the expo, companies can connect with key industry players, potential buyers, and government officials. It can also provide valuable networking opportunities, market insights, and potential partnerships that can help boost their business growth in the African market,” said ZimTrade in an update.

The Expo will deliberate on sustainable farming practices, agribusiness investment opportunities, digital innovation in agriculture, and food security.

“Participants usually include agricultural companies, technology providers, government officials, investors, and industry experts.

“Companies that want to exhibit under the Zimbabwean pavilion need to confirm their participation with ZimTrade to secure the limited stands,” said ZimTrade.