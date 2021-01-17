ZimTrade Urges Garlic Farmers To Focus On Increasing Exports

Spread This News











ZIMBABWEAN garlic farmers have been urged to increase exports riding on the growth of the global market which has expanded to US$2,48 billion in the past two decades, from US$500 million.

The national trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, said the number of local smallholder farmers with potential to export has been growing exponentially over the past few years.

Garlic is easy to grow and can be produced in most parts of the country. It is less complicated in terms on crop management compared to other high-value crops, ZimTrade advised.

Capacity development will need to be considered, as the horticulture sector is one of the priority areas identified by the National Export Strategy, launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2019.

According to Trade Map, top importers of garlic last year were Indonesia (US$530m), Brazil (US$225m), United States of America (US$200m), Malaysia (US$119m), Russian Federation (US$76m), Bangladesh (US$75m), and Germany (US$70m).

United Kingdom imported garlic worth US$61m, Pakistan, (US$58m), Italy (US$55m), France (US$55m), United Arab Emirates (US$52m), Saudi Arabia (US$52m), Netherlands (US$51m).

Total global imports of garlic grew by US$367m in 2019, from US$2,1 billion recorded the previous year.