ZimUK Business Chamber 2nd annual conference set for October 29

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE Zimbabwe UK Business Chamber will on October 29 host its annual conference under the theme ‘Breaking Barriers and Seizing Opportunities Together’.

The business conference brings together UK based Zimbabwean small and medium business owners and professionals to network, discussing empowerment initiatives, business opportunities, post Covid-19 pandemic business opportunities, SMEs challenges and strategic investment options.

This second edition of the annual event held at the Belfry Hotel and Resort, Sutton Coldfield.

Hosted by presenter Peter Soxx Soko the ZimUK BC Annual Conference is supported by UK based insurance company, Diaspora Insurance and other sponsors.

Headline speakers include ZimUK BC Founder Kennedy Mwedziwendira, CBZ Bank Managing Director Lawrence Nyazema, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) COO Duduzile Shinya, Empowered Woman Excel Sacoo CEO Edina Mukurazhizha, Durham University Associate Professor Steve Chivasa, Tann Law Solicitors Ltd Director Andrew Nyamayaro and career coach Ruth Dhliwayo.

The event is open to the public with tickets available at www.zimukbc.com/events .

ZimUKBC Director, Eusebius Chipangura, said: “The ZimUK Business Chamber Annual Conference is a unique opportunity for professionals, small and medium business owners and members of the community to engage, network and explore real opportunities available here in the UK as well as in Zimbabwe. This is why we have invited officials from the one-stop investment agency (ZIDA) and Zimbabwe’s largest bank (CBZ) to give an honest and professional insight into the investment climate in Zimbabwe and secure opportunities available.”

He added: “Our members are all predominantly small and medium business people within the UK and the event deliberately facilitates networking opportunities for them. The annual conference is open to members of the public who wish to take advantage of this platform too and all they have to is register via our website. The event attendance is strictly by registration”.

Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo said he is looking forward to the conference and sharing ideas with like-minded business people.

“The ZimUKBC, of which I am a member, continues to trail blaze within our community and is fast gaining a reputation of excellence, professionalism and high standards. My organisation shares the same ethos and we are proud to be associated with them. We look forward to more members joining us as we raise standards of doing business among and by Zimbabweans based in the UK,” he said.

The Zimbabwe UK Business Chamber is a non-profit and non-political, membership-based organisation created mainly to bring together business people of Zimbabwean heritage living in the United Kingdom. It will be launching its Northern Ireland chapter on November 12.