ZINARA Bosses Detained For Transferring Employee Witnesses To Graft

By Mary Taruvinga

TWO Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) executives, Abel Zvandasara and Gilfern Moyo were Saturday taken to court facing four counts of defeating the course of justice after they unlawfully transferred four of their subordinates who are witnesses in cases being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna who remanded them in custody for bail ruling Monday.

They were not asked to plead.

According to the state, between 7 and 26 October, 2020, ZINARA chief executive Nkosinathi Nyathi, Moyo who is the human resources director resources and finance director Zvandasara with the intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice transferred Jeremiah Singende to the Skyline tollgate along Harare-Beitbridge highway.

It is also alleged they transferred Munyaradzi Tongoona to Eskbank tollgate, Tonderai Marange to Infralink, and Nathaniel Tembo to management accounting from the head office finance department.

The court heard they did this knowing ZACC was investigating allegations of criminal abuse of office and the complainants assisting with the investigations were transferred.

It is the state’s case that the transfers were calculated to prejudice the complainants as they had given ZACC information concerning corrupt practices at the state entity by senior executives.

Netsai Mushayabasa and Audrey Chogumaira appeared for the state.