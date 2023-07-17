ZINARA gets government thumbs up at AGM; parastatal encouraged to promote awareness of its success 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has given Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) board its thumbs up at the parastatal’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

ZINARA presented its financials and 2022 report, a turn from the previous board which had to be relieved of duties after failing to do so for four years between 2015 and 2019.

The road maintenance authority has been getting a lot of rave reviews of late, with Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), Parliament and African Union’s (AU) African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption (APNAC) saluting transparency and accountability at the institution since appointment of its new board.

ZINARA’s image had been tainted by unqualified executives who had used its access to large sums of hard currency to shower themselves with expensive holidays and allowances, crippling its operations in the process.

It was eventually replaced by the current George Manyaya-chaired board which has managed to audit the four-year gap and its own.

“I am aware of the various initiatives that ZINARA is undertaking to improve its governance systems, I commend the Board and management for rewriting the script for ZINARA. I am equally proud to be associated with the organisation,” said Transport Minister Felix Mhona in a speech read on his behalf.

“I encourage ZINARA to work closely with other stakeholders to promote a culture of integrity and transparency, this includes partnering with civil society organisations (CSOs) and the media to promote awareness of the organisation’s mandate, brand at large and also the good things being done which may at times go unnoticed.

“I was quite pleased to hear the Secretary of Finance and Economic Development applauding ZINARA as one government organisation operating in sync with government policy in terms of inflation control measures. That is the epitome of good corporate citizenship and responsible leadership in state entities.”

ZINARA has taken an active role in the rehabilitation of roads across the country.

Their poor state has been declared a national disaster by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) expected to hasten their reconstruction.

The Harare to Beit-Bridge road is now less than 100km to completion through ZINARA funding while the Harare to Chirundu and Harare to Bindura highways are being serviced. Both had become death traps.

Manyaya praised Mhona and other stakeholders for rendering support as a heavily battered ZINARA restructured.

“We were given the mandate to handle public funds and we must handle them with probity and propriety. This could not have been achievable without the support of the government through Minister Mhona; the board and management.

“We want to thank all stakeholders for the unwavering support in this restructuring phase,” said Manyaya.