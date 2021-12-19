ZINARA Hikes Toll Fees Ahead Of Festive Season

By Anna Chibamu
ZIMBABWE National Road Administration (ZINARA) will hike tollgate fees with effect from Monday as Zimbabweans plan to travel for the festive season.
“In terms of Section 4 of the SI 32 of 202, toll fees which are pegged in foreign currency are payable in local currency at the prevailing foreign currency auction rate,” the state entity said in a statement.
“Pursuant to that, the motoring public is advised that with effect from December 20, 2021, the following toll fees will apply: light motor vehicles ZW$220 or US$2 payable in foreign currency auction rate. Mini-buses will now pay ZW$330 (US$3), buses will have to pay ZW$440 (US$4) while heavy trucks toll fees are now ZW$550 (US$5), haulage trucks toll fees have been pegged at ZW$1 100 (US$10).”
Early this month, the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport raised concerns on the tollgates’ poor infrastructure and congestion due to delays in servicing motorists.
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Loice Matanda -Moyo also revealed this month that ZINARA was one of the most corrupt government departments and law enforcement agencies were monitoring its employees.