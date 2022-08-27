ZINARA hikes toll fees

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) has with immediate effect hiked Zim$ toll fees in line with obtaining exchange rate dynamics.

The developments are in line with recent fluctuations of the Zimbabwean dollar on the official market.

In a Saturday update, the roads administrator said the hikes were in terms of section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021 in which toll fees were pegged in foreign currency and are paid in Zimbabwean dollar at the prevailing auction rate.

“We would like to advise our customers that with effect from August 29 2022, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

Motorcycles shall remain exempted, light motor vehicles will now pay ZW$1 100, minibuses ZW$1 650, buses ZW$2 200, heavy vehicles ZW$2 750, haulage trucks ZW$5 500, residential discount per term ZW$22 000.

“Toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged.”

This becomes the second time ZINARA has hiked toll fees in Zim$ this month.

The Zim$ fluctuations have seen most public entities swiftly responding by adjusting local currency prices accordingly.

The situation is even worse among private companies, which have hedged the prices of basic commodities way above the parallel market exchange rate as a strategy to hedge against inflationary pressures.