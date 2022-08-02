ZINARA increases toll gate fees by 39% 

Spread This News

THE Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) has hiked toll fees by 39% in line with exchange rate movements.

The new fees are with effect from 3 August 2022.

In a statement Tuesday, the roads administrator said the hikes were in terms of section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021 in which toll fees were pegged in foreign currency and are paid in Zimbabwean dollar at the prevailing auction rate.

“Motor cycles shall remain exempted, light motor vehicles will now pay $860, minibuses $1 290, buses $1 720, heavy vehicles $2 150, haulage trucks $4 300, residential discount per term $17 200,” said ZINARA.

Toll fees remains unchanged at US$2, US$3, US$4, US$5, US$10 and US$40 respectively.

This comes at a time when the nation’s annual inflation surged to 256.9 percent in July from 191.6 percent the previous month.