Zinara row: Suspended boss demands new date for hearing

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

SUSPENDED Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) chief executive officer Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa has demanded that she needs to be fully acquainted with all documents necessary in order for her to prepare for the impending disciplinary hearing.

Chamisa, who has been on suspension for over a year on full salary and benefits. is also demanding that she be served with a new date for disciplinary hearing since her attorney was not available on the date previously set by the road authority.

She was expected to appear before hearing on the 8 August but forced a postponement citing irregularities.

Chamisa’s lawyer Taona Nyamakura of Mtetwa and Nyambirai argued in a letter to Zinara that his client was never suspended according to the law.

“Had you taken time to look into the history of the matter you would have noticed that the employee party was never suspended or charged in terms of the provisions (labour regulations). We struggle to understand the basis upon which the employer seeks to straddle two chairs by suspending the employee in terms of a different provision and then proceeding to constitute a disciplinary hearing in terms of another,” Nyamakura said.

He added: “Of the decision to proceed, then we request the identity of the disciplinary authority, so that we take instructions on the suitability thereof. We trust that you do the right to adequate and fair notice, includes the right to be served will documents the employer intends to use, our client persist with her request in this regard.”

The lawyer demanded that Zinara makes full disclosure of all documents related to the offense Chamisa is being charged with and that parties should agree to a convenient date for all concerned.

“Given that the employer has taken its time to get to this stage, delay occasioned by this request would never be prejudicial.

“It’s unfortunate too, that despite knowing that we act for the employee, no courtesy was extended to us regarding our availability on the date,” said Chamisa’s lawyer.

Chamisa is reportedly to have turned down a severance package offered to her and she is still on full salary and benefits.

Charges against her include willful abuse of authority and victimisation of officers of the authority, gross incompetency or ineffectiveness in the performance of her duties and fraudulently claiming Zinara had guaranteed her personal loan from a local bank.