ZINARA to block toll gate passage of vehicles without Licence disks

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced that vehicles without valid licence discs will not be allowed passage through toll gates with effect from 1 October.

This comes on the back of a clampdown of vehicles without number plates by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in an effort to curb the increase of crimes related to vehicles without.

In a notice issued today ZINARA said the latest measure is in line with vehicle registration and licensing act which prohibits movement of vehicles without licence discs.

“The Zimbabwe National Road Administration would like to advise the motoring public that all vehicles without valid licence discs will not be allowed to pass through the Tollgates with effect from 01 October 2022.