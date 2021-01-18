ZINARA To Eliminate Revenue Leakages By Installing Live Tracking At Tollgates

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Radio Administration (ZINARA), losing millions of dollars annually through revenue leakages by staff at its tollgates, plans to install an Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system at all 31 tollgates.

The system will use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and ensure live tracking and reporting of toll plaza collections.

The parastatal has since put up a tender inviting local and international qualified companies to express their interest in the supply, installation, configuration, and commissioning of the ETC system.

“ZINARA currently operates 31 tollgates on the major highways of Zimbabwe. The amount of traffic in recent years has increased due to increasing number of vehicles,” the tender notice reads.

“Everyday thousands of people use their vehicles on the country’s highways. The increasing number of vehicles on the roads, result into many problems such as long queues, delays, congestion, air pollution and fuel wastage.

“The payment methods that are in operation at the toll plazas depend on the network communication systems operated by the Mobile Network Operators and the Point-of-Sale Machines from the banks and these payment methods have inherent delays and are not capable of coping with the increased traffic volumes. The current payment procedure can be slow, which often results in traffic jams at the toll plazas on busy highways,” ZINARA said.

It added: “The above challenges have created a huge negative implication on revenue collection and has created a nightmare for the motoring public. To curtail the challenges, ZINARA wishes to introduce an Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology at the tolling points on the Zimbabwe highways.”

According to ZINARA, the objectives of the project are; to automate the collection of toll fees, ensure classification and toll collections are easily reconciled, reduce manual intervention in toll collection, ensure live tracking and reporting of toll plaza collections, eliminate revenue leakage, eliminate congestion, and reduce the costs of enforcement using modern and appropriate technology.