ZINASU gives 7-day ultimatum to government over exorbitant tuition fees

By Tinei Tuhwe

THE Zimbabwe National Students Union( ZINASU), has given the government a 7-day ultimatum threatening to shut down universities and colleges in protest over an increase in tuition fees.

The students union has raised concerns over the high tuition fees that they believe are steep and have led to an increased number of university drop-outs.

Speaking after delivering the ultimatum, ZINASU president Emmanuel Sitima expressed the students’ frustration with the authorities for their reluctance to engage in dialogue.

“If they fail to respond within 7 days we will close universities and colleges. We are tired of engaging. We are tired of convincing him to have a dialogue. We are going to declare a national shutdown. We are going to use streets as a point of entry,” said Sitima.

University students are forking out more than US$500 for tuition which is above the average salary of the working class.

Sitima said students wanted to be heard and their input considered in shaping policies that affect them directly.

“We have several requests that we have towards the minister for a meeting to be able to give him our views as a student union because we believe that he (Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Amon Murwira) does not have a monopoly of ideas and solutions to the problems we are facing as students,” he said.