ZINASU President Ngadziore Denied Bail

By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE magistrate Judith Taruvinga Monday denied Zimbabwe National Student Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Ngadziore bail.

The student is facing charges of gathering with intent to promote public violence after he was caught addressing the media at OK Mart in Hillside, Harare.

Taruvinga ruled that Ngadziore was likely to continue committing the same offence considering that he was arrested a few days after he was granted bail on similar allegations.

She said Ngadziore failed to respect that his initial bail conditions required him to maintain peace.

The magistrate also ruled that the fact that he was granted bail on similar allegations falls away since each case is treated according to its merits.

“It does not require rocket science to figure out that the accused will continue with this kind of offence.

“His previous bail conditions required him to continue residing at his a given address and not to disturb peace but failed to respect that,” said Taruvinga adding this shows that he is unfit for bail.

Ngadziore was recently dragged to court over similar allegations after he allegedly staged a protest at Impala Car Rental premises accusing the company of having a hand in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo on 30 July.

This was after the company whose vehicle was used in the abduction is failing to disclose details regarding to the identity of the person who hired the car in question.

Ngadziore is facing a charge of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence after he was allegedly caught addressing a press conference at OK Mart near Impala Car Rental premises.

He denies the allegations and insists it is his right to demonstrate.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo opposed bail on grounds that Ngadziore is a flight risk with a propensity to recommit the offence since he was arrested days after committing a similar crime.

Ngadziore will be back in court on October 5 for his routine remand.