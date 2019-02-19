Zinedine Zidane wants Chelsea job on condition

Kickoff With the future of Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri under threat, reports in English media claim Zinedine Zidane is open to succeeding the Italian if three specific requests are met.

As the Blues embark on a season-defining period in their season, the pressure Sarri is under due to their questionable performances that’s seen Manchester United sneak into the top-four reckoning will surely increase with the latest reports.

Chelsea entertain United in the FA Cup tonight and in the wake of humiliating defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Manchester City and another loss could spell the end of his tenure after just seven months of ‘Sarri-ball’ in London.

The Metro and SunSport suggest Zidane would be interested in replacing him, but only if he’s guaranteed a £200m war-chest, a major say in recruitment, an assurance that Eden Hazard will stay at the club.

Zidane has been linked with the United job, Qatar national team and Bayern Munich in the past but has made no indication whether he is interested in ending his sabbatical since resigning from Real Madrid – where he won LaLiga and three UEFA Champions League titles in two and half seasons.