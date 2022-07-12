ZINWA hikes water tariffs with immediate effect, cites inflationary pressure

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Corespondent

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has with immediate effect increased water charges for both treated and bulk raw water supplies.

ZINWA attributed the latest round of tariff changes to inflationary pressure pushing the cost of treating and distributing the precious liquid.

In a public notice Tuesday, ZINWA corporate communications department said the new tariff regime would affect both prepaid and post-paid clients.

“ZINWA would like to advise its valued clients and stakeholders that it has,

with effect from July 1, 2022, revised water tariffs upwards. The tariff review is in response to the recent rise in the cost of key water provision inputs such as fuel, electricity, water treatment chemicals and spares. For treated water, the new tariff applies to clients on both the prepaid and post-paid metering system,” read the notice.

Domestic consumers of treated water will now fork out ZW$173.59 for 10 cubic metres (100 litres) or less while those using in excess of 50 cubic metres will now pay ZW$358.77.

Schools, churches and institutions using between one and 25 cubic metres will part with ZW$254.60, while consumers using over 100 cubic metres will be billed ZW$370.33.

Drinking water supplied to mines will attract $462.91 for unlimited supplies.

Raw water charges were pegged as follows; industry ZW$2 666.98, commercial agriculture estates ZW$3 600.41, A2 farms ZW$2 666.98, A1 farms ZW$506.73, mines ZW$26 669.73 and communal farms ZW$400.05.

“In coming up with the tariff, ZINWA has also been informed by the need to strike a delicate balance between sustainable service delivery and the affordability of the resource,” added the statement.

The water authority, weighed down by a ballooning debtors’ list mainly including government departments, is likely to witness an increase in defaulting clients owing to financial constraints facing the economy.