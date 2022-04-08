Zinwa Rolls Out Prepaid Water Meter Programme In Gokwe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has started installing prepaid water meters in Gokwe, where it is targeting to connect at least 5 400 households.

Zinwa Gokwe Centre team leader Philimon Gundani said this is a milestone development for Gokwe’s service delivery.

“We have rolled out prepaid water metering in Gokwe Town having done several awareness meetings with stakeholders. The program is going to benefit over 5 400 households,” Gundani said.

“We are installing these water meters free of charge. We commenced the programme in Green Valley, Cheziya, and Sesame 1 and 2, Kambasha, Mapfungautsi.”

To date at least 604 water meters have been installed.

“Upon completion of the suburbs we will move to the central business district (CBD), Njelele Phase 1 and 2 until all the suburbs are covered,” Gundani added.

Gundani said the advantages of having prepaid water meters for Gokwe is that they will bring convenience to the residents.

“It puts our clients in firm control of their water bill and consumption patterns as clients can now control water usage. With the new system the estimates and debt build up will be eliminated while reducing leakages,” he said.