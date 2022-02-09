Zinwa Threatens To Disconnect Churches, Schools, Mines Over Debt

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) Tuesday said it would soon disconnect defaulting clients in a bid to recover over ZW$400 million (US$3,4 million) it is owed.

In a statement Tuesday Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Marjorie Munyonga said: “The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is embarking on a massive water disconnection exercise targeting schools, institutions, parastatals, mines, churches and businesses whose accounts are in arrears as the authority moves to recover monies that these categories of clients owe.”

Munyonga said the debts sum up to ZW$400 680 033 as at December 2021 which is approximately, US$3 339 000.

“These institutions owe ZINWA a combined $400, 680, 033 (US$3 339 000) in unpaid bills as at December 31, 2021; with some of the debts being outstanding for several months,” Munyonga added.

Zinwa highlighted that it will take legal action against those that are owing.

“Some of the endeavours that ZINWA is doing to recover the outstanding amounts include litigation and the engagement of owing consumers,” said Munyonga.

Zinwa also said it was struggling to acquire key water resources management inputs because of the unpaid bills.

“This non-payment of water bills by these various clients has adversely affected ZINWA’s capability to fully and effectively execute its mandate as the revenue collected from water users is required for the procurement of key water resources management inputs such as water treatment chemicals, spares, fuel, electricity, the payment of suppliers and the honouring of statutory obligations such as taxes and levies,” Munyonga said.

She also urged debtors to clear their arrears to avoid the inconveniences associated with the disconnection of water supply.

“All clients in the target groups whose accounts are not up to date are therefore advised to settle their bills or to approach their respective service centres and present acceptable payment plans to avoid the inconveniences associated with the disconnection of water supplies,” she said.