Zip it, says Zuma to politicians who insult MK Party, or face consequences

Former president Jacob Zuma has told politicians who “think they know politics” and are insulting the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party to “zip it” before he reveals their true colours.

Zuma was speaking during the newly formed party’s meeting which was held in Verulam, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Despite heavy rainfall, approximately 300 individuals attended the meeting at Mzo Lifestyle, where Duduzile Zuma and Comrade Khumalo were scheduled to speak.

“Some individuals speak ill of Umkhonto [spear] without understanding its origins. When in leadership positions, arrogance shouldn’t prevail. Instead of insults, focus on politics. If they persist, a time will come when we’ll reveal uncomfortable truths about them. There are individuals known to us, and their true nature will be exposed for all to see. Hence they should remain silent,” said Zuma.

Last week in Soweto, Zuma declared his intention not to vote for the ANC in the upcoming election. He also stated his decision not to campaign for the party.

After 64 years as an ANC member, Zuma cited a moral stance against supporting the “current ANC” and pledged his vote to the MK Party.