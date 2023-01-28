Zisco manager jumps to death dies from company’s high rise building

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZISCOSTEEL Security Manager Michael Mangachena died on Friday after jumping from the company’s fifth floor offices in a suspected suicide case.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko has confirmed highlighting that investigations were in progress.

“Police confirms investigating a suspected suicide case involving a 65-year-old man who is believed to have jumped from the top of a building in Redcliff, Kwekwe,” he said.

According to the police, on Friday Mangachena of Torwood in Redcliff commenced his security guard duties at the company at around 16:30pm.

He conducted security checks at the premises before he climbed on the top of the building and jumped to his death.

According to the police, “he sustained multiple fractures on the head and legs. He died on the spot.”

His body was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary.

“We urge members of the public to always seek counseling instead of taking their own lives,” said Mahoko.